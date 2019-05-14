NASHVILLE, N.C. — An inmate has escaped from the same North Carolina jail where five inmates broke out in March.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office says on its Facebook page that 29-year-old Terrell Gailand Miles escaped from the Nash County jail Tuesday morning.

Deputies think Miles stuffed some items in a door lock to keep it from working. That door leads to the exercise yard, and deputies say once Miles got there, he pushed out the lower part of the fence and hopped over a six-foot fence to make his getaway.

Miles was jailed on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm and reckless driving.

In late March, five inmates escaped from the jail after deputies said they pulled a fence apart and jumped over two gates. All five were eventually caught.