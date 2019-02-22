Authorities are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man this week in the St. Louis County jail in Duluth.
Kenneth Kyle Beaupre collapsed in the day room area of the jail at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Beaupre had inflamed and infected heart valves and a lung infection and may have died of sepsis, authorities said.
