Authorities are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man this week in the St. Louis County jail in Duluth.

Kenneth Kyle Beaupre collapsed in the day room area of the jail at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 8:45 a.m.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Beaupre had inflamed and infected heart valves and a lung infection and may have died of sepsis, authorities said.