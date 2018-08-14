After they each had a busy summer of gigging that intersected in Minneapolis a few weeks ago at the Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Festival, Minnesota music scenesters Charlie Parr and the Bad Man have both suddenly been sidelined by injury. Here are their respective diagnoses.

CHARLIE PARR: The acoustic road warrior quite literally had his wheels taken out from him. He was skateboarding with his 11-year-old daughter two weeks ago in Duluth when, as he recalled a few days later, “Suddenly I was flying, and just after that I was in an ambulance.”

Parr broke his shoulder in three places and had to undergo a three-hour surgery last week, which included the addition of some pins and plates. Word is the procedure went well enough for the wizardly guitar picker to still plan on making his upcoming dates next weekend, though he did have to cancel a couple in the interim. Manager Mark Gehring said the focus is for Parr to be back in full form for a big tour in November and December, which will will include his first headlining set at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul (details TBA).

True to form, Parr wasn’t bemoaning his situation when asked it about it before surgery: “I was spending time with my kids -- no regrets,” he said.

THE BAD MAN: Known to be one of the most dynamic and devilish rock ‘n’ roll frontmen to hit the Twin Cities in recent years, Peter Memorich broke his leg two weeks ago during a visit to that most dangerous of Rust Belt cities, Cleveland.

The rather serious injury – which also included surgery -- forced the punky, sax-heavy garage-rockers to cancel their Aug. 5 appearance at the Red Stag Supper Club gig, where fellow 2017 First Ave Best New Bands showcase alum Dwynell Roland filled in. It also forced the quintet to pull out of their sure-to-be-fun August Music & Movies set at the Lake Harriet Bandshell this Friday before “Catch Me If You Can,” where the newly reformed Ice Palace has been confirmed as the replacement (7:30 p.m., free). Worst of all, it even forced the Bad Man to postpone a Sept. 14 release party at Modist Brewing for their new album, “Laughing With Bad Teeth.”

“Peter being pinned to any one spot wouldn't be at all what we are used to,” guitarist Patrick Davis said, spoiling any thought of the band performing with an immobile frontman á la Dave Grohl. They’re also hesitant to confirm a makeup date for the release party yet: “Just too many unknowns at this point on recovery, unfortunately,” Davis added.

Best wishes to both fellas.