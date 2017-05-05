Both directions of Hwy. 5 in Waconia are closed due to a serious injury crash, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office said.
The road is closed between Steiger Lake Lane and County Road 92.
It was not immediately known how many people were hurt in the crash which happened just before 8 a.m.
The road is expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
