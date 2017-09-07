MONTICELLO, Minn. — Six people aboard an Air Force Reserve bus were hurt when a semi collided with the bus on Interstate 94 in central Minnesota.

A spokesman for the 934th Air Lift Wing in Minneapolis says the bus was on its way to a training site near Fargo, North Dakota, when the semi apparently rear-ended the bus near Monticello around noon Thursday.

Six of the 13 people aboard the bus were hurt. Their conditions are not known, but the Minnesota State Patrol says most of the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

The crash happened on westbound I-94. The bus overturned along the freeway.

The patrol is investigating.