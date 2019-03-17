LOS ANGELES — Authorities say multiple people have been hurt in an explosion following reports of an underground gas leak in South Los Angeles.
The fire department says crews found flames coming from storm drains early Sunday. Officials say the blast displaced several manholes in a neighborhood about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.
The department says multiple people are hurt. The extent of their injuries isn't immediately known.
It isn't clear if the fire spread to any structures.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Injuries in Los Angeles explosion following gas leak reports
Authorities say multiple people have been hurt in an explosion following reports of an underground gas leak in South Los Angeles.
Nation
2 dead, 2 missing in Midwestern flooding
Flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt is blamed for three deaths in the Midwest, and two others are missing.
Variety
Insanity defense set for man who dropped daughter off bridge
No one disputes John Jonchuck dropped his 5-year-old daughter from a Florida bridge to her death four years ago, but whether he is a murderer or insane will soon be up to a jury to decide.
National
Woman sentenced to 25 years in Oklahoma officer's death
A woman convicted of second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of an Oklahoma police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Nation
University of Scandal, Corruption? USC at core of bribe plot
Roy Nwaisser has four degrees from the University of Southern California and is a superfan of its storied football squad — he hasn't missed a home or away game in 27 years.