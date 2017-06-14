Above: Paula Abdul cancelled her Xcel Energy Center appearance due to temporary injury. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

She may be forever your girl, but Paula Abdul has bowed out of tonight’s performance at Xcel Energy Center with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men. Apparently, Abdul has a temporary injury.

Now a well-known celebrity judge on TV talent shows, Abdul, 54, had six No. 1 hits in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s including “Straight Up” and “Forever Your Girl.” This is her first tour in 25 years.

No word on the specifics of the injury or when she’ll return to the road.

Xcel Energy Center spokespeople say concertgoers should contact the box office regarding refunds.

New Kids and Boyz II Men will perform as scheduled, though the Total Package Tour will hardly be total.