CHICAGO — A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field's centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, said he feels lucky to be alive.
Kyle McAleer was sitting with his family and friends under the manual scoreboard when he was hit by a 6- to 8-inch pin during last week's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The 20-year-old Iowa man said he began wearing the bucket with his family as a "rally cap" after he saw former Cubs player Starlin Castro wear one a few years ago.
McAleer said he put the bucket on his head about a half-inning before his injury. He said he believes he might have been killed without it.
"It might have fractured my skull. It definitely could have been fatal. I am extremely lucky," McAleer said.
Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the incident occurred when a loose pin that rolled out of the scoreboard when a tile was being changed. The scoreboard is now secure, Green said.
The Cubs have sent McAleer some gifts, including a jersey. McAleer praised the team for their quick response, but said no decision has been about legal action.
"If it was any other injury than a head injury, chances are this already would have been settled," McAleer said. "But the fact it was a head injury, and there's still a definite possibility I could suffer concussion symptoms within a couple of weeks or months after the incident."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.