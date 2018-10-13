MILWAUKEE — Injured Brewers pitcher Brent Suter says he's no longer allowed in the dugout during the NL Championship Series. He was with his teammates for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Suter tweeted about the situation before Game 2 on Saturday and then deleted his post. A spokesman for Major League Baseball says players who are not on the 40-man roster are not allowed in the dugout during playoff games.

Suter tweeted an apology and asked for MLB to let him back in. The gregarious left-hander promised "to behave and be only mildly weird!" before the post was taken down.

The 29-year-old Suter went 8-7 with a 4.44 ERA in 20 games this year before he was sidelined by a torn ligament in his left elbow. He was removed from the 40-man roster when he was placed on the 60-day disabled list on July 26.