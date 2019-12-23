MACON, Ga. — Jailyn Ingram had a season-high 21 points as Florida Atlantic topped Mercer 65-50 on Sunday night.
Cornelius Taylor had 15 points for Florida Atlantic (8-4), which won its fourth consecutive game. Michael Forrest added 13 points.
Ethan Stair had 15 points for the Bears (5-8).
Florida Atlantic takes on South Florida on the road next Sunday. Mercer faces Milligan at home on Saturday.
