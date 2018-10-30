BOSTON — A lawyer representing the family of Aaron Hernandez says investigators concealed information about possible drug use by the late NFL star just before his prison suicide.

The Boston Globe reported Tuesday an inmate told Massachusetts investigators Hernandez had been smoking K2 — sometimes called synthetic marijuana — for two days and "wasn't in the right frame of mind."

Those comments were redacted from a state report but obtained by the lawyer, George Leontire, who pressed officials to release the full record.

A correction department spokesman says the information was kept from the public to avoid compromising a separate investigation into prison drug activity.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder when he was found hanging in his cell, just days after being acquitted of a separate double-killing in Boston.