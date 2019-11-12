One September Friday, social media influencer Krystal Bick planned to wake early, walk her dog, spend an hour checking e-mail, meet co-workers for coffee, have lunch at noon, plan outfits for upcoming photo shoots and attend a movie premiere — and everyone knew it.

Bick, who created the style and travel blog This Time Tomorrow and has 139,000 Instagram followers, is one of a growing number of online influencers who have begun to post their daily to-do lists online — warts, chores and all.

Perhaps this is just an inevitable stage for Instagram, where hundreds of thousands of followers can watch someone conduct their skin-care routine in the morning, pack for a trip in the afternoon and jet off on vacation in the evening. Still, a to-do list that includes such prosaic entries as "check e-mails" and "drop packages at the post office" provides followers with a weirdly detailed sense of familiarity.

Why are influencers doing it, and what does our reaction to the lists say about us?

"I compare it to the 'What's in someone's bag' celebrity magazine features," said Olivia Muenter, 26, a Philadelphia-based influencer and writer who recently wrote about the public to-do list trend for Apartment Therapy. "They're mundane things like ChapStick and tissues, but there's something intimate about knowing these small details."

There also can be something disturbing about the lists. Reading them can make you wonder why you're not getting more done (perhaps because you're spending so much time online, but that's another discussion). After looking at everyone else's lists, it's easy to cringe at your own laziness.

"My typical reaction to seeing these lists on Instagram is a feeling of failure," said Daley Quinn, 25, a writer in Boston. "Seeing other writers list the millions of deadlines they have that day makes me feel as though I'm not doing enough during my own workday."

There are both cultural and psychological reasons behind such a reaction.

"The deeper into voyeurism you go, the harder it becomes not to compare yourself, and comparison is the heart of unhappiness," said Megan Costello, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Los Angeles who sees both pros and cons — but mostly cons — in reading other people's to-do lists. "The fantasy is that if you work hard enough, you will find fulfillment. Even with good intentions, it's a fetishization of work and consumerism."

The posters insist that they aren't out to make anyone feel anxious or unproductive. How followers react to these lists may have less to do with the lists themselves, Costello said, and more to do with the mental state they're in when they tap their way onto Instagram.

"Seeing how someone else is spending their day brings up a lot of feelings," she said. "It's really meaty. In therapy, we'd say, 'There's a lot to take apart here.' "