PHILADELPHIA — A giant sea monster has taken over a building at Philadelphia's Navy Yard, but only temporarily.
The inflatable sculpture titled "Sea Monsters HERE" is at a rusting warehouse called Building 611. It features huge purple tentacles bursting out of windows and reaching from the rooftop. The 40-foot-long creations sway in the breeze, creating the sense of a huge living creature.
It was created by U.K.-based artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas. They were invited to install the work as part of a collaborative project between Group X, a collection of local artists and organizers, and the Navy Yard.
It's on view until Nov. 16.
Once the nation's first shipyard, the Navy Yard is now a waterfront business campus home to 165 companies.
