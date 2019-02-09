MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a minor league contract with journeyman infielder Adam Rosales.

The Twins announced Saturday that the 35-year-old Rosales has been invited to big league spring training. If added to the 40-man roster, Rosales would get a one-year contract paying a $1 million salary while in the major leagues.

Rosales hit .211 in 13 games for Cleveland last year. He is a career .226 hitter with 48 home runs and 179 RBIs in 11 years with Cincinnati, Oakland, Texas, San Diego, Arizona and Cleveland.

Rosales has split time at all four infield spots.