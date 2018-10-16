CHARLOTTE, N.C. — IndyCar team owners Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan are expanding into sports car racing with a new Lexus-backed team in the IMSA Championship.

Aim Vasser Sullivan will field two Lexus RC F GT3 race cars in the GT Daytona class next season. The driver lineup is pending.

Vasser and Sullivan partnered with AIM Autosport on the venture and brokered a deal for factory support from Lexus. The team will replace 3GT Racing, which helped launch the Lexus sports car program in 2016.

Vasser and Sullivan were partners from 2011 through 2016 with KVSH Racing in the IndyCar Series and were owners of Tony Kanaan's 2013 Indianapolis 500-winning car. The two sat out IndyCar in 2017 but returned in a partnership with Dale Coyne Racing to reunite with former KVSH driver Sebastien Bourdais.

The team will operate out of the current AIM facilities in Ontario, Canada, as well as a new U.S.-based shop in Charlotte, North Carolina.