INDIANAPOLIS — Jay Frye, IndyCar's head of competition and operations for the past three years, has been promoted to president of the open-wheel racing series.
The move was announced Monday by Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Co., which owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The promotion is effective Jan. 1. Miles will remain as CEO of IndyCar.
Frye joined Hulman & Co. in 2013 as chief revenue officer, a year before the series reached a title sponsorship agreement with Verizon. IndyCar said the reorganization, which includes several other moves, was a result of C.J. O'Donnell's resignation as chief marketing officer, a job he held since November 2013.
