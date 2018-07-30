NEWTON, Iowa — Iowa Speedway and the IndyCar series announced Monday that next year's race in Newton will be at night.
The series says that the race will move back to a nighttime start "in response to overwhelming fan feedback." The track will host an IndyCar race for the 13th year in a row on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Iowa will pair the IndyCar race with an ARCA stock car event the night before. The speedway will also host NASCAR Xfinity races on June 16 and July 27.
The NASCAR Truck Series will be Iowa's season opener on June 15 of next year.
The track concluded its 2018 season on Saturday, when Christopher Bell beat Justin Allgaier for his third straight Xfinity series win.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Garver, Twins edge Cleveland 5-4
Mitch Garver's ninth-inning walkoff double lifted the Twins over Cleveland 5-4 at Target Field on Monday night.
Twins
Easy come, easy go: Twins pitchers acquired in the offseason and how they've fared
The Twins brought in five veteran pitchers during the offseason in an attempt to stabilize their staff. Two of them have now been traded. Here's a look:
Twins
Cruz, Paxton power Mariners over Cole, Astros 2-0
James Paxton excelled in his return from the disabled list, Nelson Cruz had a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 2-0 on Monday night.
Twins
Twins trade Lynn to Yankees, Duke to Mariners
Brian Dozier was still with the team as Tuesday's 3 p.m. nonwaiver trade deadline nears.
Twins
BoSox get Kinsler from Angels to fill in for injured Pedroia
The Boston Red Sox acquired Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, replacing the injured Dustin Pedroia at second base even as the AL East leaders distance themselves from the New York Yankees — and the rest of baseball, too.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.