A worker became trapped in equipment and died Monday afternoon at a parts manufacturer in Lakeville, authorities said.

The incident occurred at QA1 in the 21700 block of Hanover Avenue, according to James Honerman, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI), who said investigators with the state Occupational of Safety and Health Administration have been notified.

The worker first had an arm trapped in unspecified equipment before his body became “wrapped in it,” according to emergency dispatch audio.

Soon after, authorities were notified that the man had no pulse, prompting medical and rescue personnel to be called off, the dispatch audio continued.

QA1 provides shock absorbers, drive shafts and other parts for race cars and various construction, fitness, agriculture and packaging equipment.

A message was left at the offices of the 83,000-square-foot facility for further details about the incident.

An OSHA inspection at QA1 in 2016 turned up various violations that included one involving machine guarding. The agency and QA1 reached a settlement that led to the company correcting the hazards and paying more than $1,200 in fines.

DLI records shows that from 2014 through 2018 there have been 41 other workplace fatalities in Minnesota involving contact with equipment. That is the most of any category among the 95 workplace deaths in that time frame.