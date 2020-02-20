Firefighters worked through the night to control a two-day-old blaze at the Northern Metal automobile recycling yard in Becker, Minn., and authorities said Thursday morning that they believe the blaze is finally contained.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun said in a news release that crews made a fire break to separate debris piles and to allow part of a giant stack of junked and crushed vehicles to burn out.

“The fire break is holding its place and crews continue to monitor the areas that are still burning,” Baloun said. “As of this morning, major progress has been made.

“What is visible currently is a considerable amount of steam coming from the debris piles as the areas within the piles burn out,” Baloun said. “Crews indicate that the fire is being maintained and is under control at this point.”

Consultants are sampling air quality in the area and information will be released when it is available, Baloun said.

Meantime, residents active in a Becker community forum on Facebook are expressing concerns about the health effects of smoke exposure and offering thanks to the many firefighters and other emergency personnel who’ve fought the blaze since it was first reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the stack of crushed vehicles.

No buildings on the site were involved and no one has been injured in the fire. Becker Public Schools were closed Thursday, however, because of heavy smoke.

Northern Metal moved its shredding operation from north Minneapolis to Becker last year when the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) ordered it to shut down after finding high levels of air pollutants in the neighborhood that have been linked to health problems such as increased risk of heart attacks, bronchitis and asthma. The company was fined $200,000 after it admitted to altering and inaccurately recording pollution readings.

The MPCA has not taken any enforcement actions against Northern Metal at the Becker operation, which is in the process of getting up and running, said Mike Rafferty, an agency spokesman.