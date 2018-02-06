JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian court has sentenced an Islamic militant to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of procuring weapons his network planned to use in attacks.

The defendant, Suryadi Mas'ud, was arrested in March along with three other suspected militants who according to police were trying to establish a jihadist training camp in eastern Indonesia.

In its verdict Tuesday, a three-member panel of judges at the West Jakarta District Court said Mas'ud was guilty of an "evil" conspiracy to carry out terror acts.

Mas'ud raised a finger and shouted "Allah Akbar," or "God is Great" after the verdict was read.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, has waged a sustained crackdown on violent jihadis since the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.