JAKARTA, Indonesia — Police have accused a prominent human rights lawyer of spreading information on Twitter that incited violent protests in Indonesia's restive Papua region.

East Java police chief Luki Hermawan said Wednesday that rights activist Veronica Koman intentionally spread information about the arrests of 43 Papuan students in Surabaya last month, sparking protests in recent weeks in West Papua and Papua provinces.

Hermawan said police will request assistance from the Indonesian State Intelligence Agency and Interpol in tracking her location. Police believe she is currently abroad.

Koman could face up to six years in jail and a fine of 1 billion rupiah ($70,000) if found guilty under Indonesia's criminal code and electronic information and transaction law.