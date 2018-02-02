BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — Muslims in Indonesia's conservative and semiautonomous Aceh province are protesting an investigation into local police who rounded up and publicly humiliated transgender women.

Several hundred people rallied outside the Baiturrahman grand mosque in the provincial capital after Friday prayers, carrying banners the read "LGBT is not Aceh local wisdom" and "Free Aceh from transvestites."

National Police spokesman Mochammad Iqbal said an internal police unit is investigating officers including North Aceh police Chief Untung Sangaji.

The rally, which was attended by Aceh Gov. Irwandi Yusuf, was mostly peaceful.

Yusuf told the crowd, "We do not hate LGBT people, but what we hate is their behavior."

Videos circulated online showed that police forced the transgender women to dress as men, shaved their heads and berated them about becoming real men.