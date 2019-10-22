JAKARTA, Indonesia — Authorities say a Chinese worker was killed in a fire at an oil pipeline in western Indonesia.
West Java police chief Rudy Sufahriadi said the fire broke out Tuesday near a high-speed rail construction site that will connect the capital, Jakarta, to Bandung, located in West Java's Cimahi district.
He said a preliminary investigation showed the fire broke out when a pipeline owned by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina ruptured during a construction project, killing the Chinese national.
Television footage of the fire showed thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filling the sky as firefighters battled the inferno.
The fire was extinguished just before nightfall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ex-US Ambassador Taylor arrives on Capitol Hill to testify
Former U.S. Ambassador William Taylor, who's emerging as an unlikely central player in the events at the heart of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify.
World
Delivery food fight: Just Eat rejects another takeover offer
Food delivery company Just Eat rejected Tuesday a takeover proposal from investment firm Prosus, saying that the 4.9 billion-pound ($6.2 billion) cash offer "significantly undervalues" it.
World
Snoop Dogg to promote Israeli pot-growing machine
An Israeli start-up that promotes home-grown marijuana says it has signed on American rapper Snoop Dogg as a brand ambassador.
World
Lebanon PM seeks foreign support for reforms amid protests
Lebanon's embattled prime minister sought international support Tuesday for a sweeping economic reform package announced a day earlier, which was intended to pacify massive protests calling for his government to resign.
World
Under strain, Greece plans tougher asylum rules
Greece's government promised Tuesday to toughen the asylum application procedure for migrants, expand detention powers, and speed up deportations as authorities struggle to cope with a surge in new arrivals.