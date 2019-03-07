BOLAANG MONGONDOW, Indonesia — Authorities in Indonesia say the risk to rescuers from constant rockfall has ended the search for the dozens of victims of a gold mine collapse, leaving an unknown number buried in the mine.
Budi Purnama, director of operations at the National Search and Rescue Agency, said Thursday that remains of 27 people had been recovered, based on intact bodies and body parts found.
The grueling 10-day rescue effort in remote steep terrain pulled 20 people alive from the unlicensed mine in North Sulawesi but two later died, including a man whose leg was amputated to free him.
Indonesia's disaster agency has said as many as 100 people were in the mine when it collapsed Feb. 26.
