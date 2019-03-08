JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's military says 600 soldiers are being deployed to continue work on the trans Papua highway after civilian workers fled the landmark development project that's become a target for attacks by Papuan independence fighters.

The military spokesman for Indonesia's easternmost Papua region, Muhummad Aidi, said Friday that construction through the mountainous jungle interior of Papua from Wamena to Merauke will continue despite the series of attacks.

Some 19 people including one soldier died in a Dec. 2 attack, and three soldiers who were part of a contingent to provide security for military engineers were killed Thursday.

Aidi said, "We will not take a step back in order to secure the continuation of development in Papua."