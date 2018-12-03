SAN DIEGO — Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter Will is set to return to court Monday for the first time since being re-elected to a sixth term in California amid corruption charges.

The congressman and his wife have pleaded not guilty to a 60-count indictment alleging they spent more than $250,000 in campaign finance funds on family trips, tequila shots and other items.

A judge could set a trial date at the hearing in San Diego.

Hunter, a 41-year-old Marine veteran, has said he is looking forward to the trial to defend his name.

Prosecutors say the couple used campaign money to go on $11,000 shopping sprees at Costco and to buy more than $400 in tequila shots. They also went to Italy and Hawaii with their children on the campaign's dime, according to the indictment.

The couple tried to cover their tracks by lying on their campaign reports to the Federal Election Commission, prosecutors say.

Hunter has called the charges a political witch hunt and said his wife oversaw his finances. She also was his campaign manager.

Hunter's father, Duncan Hunter Sr., served nearly three decades as the congressman in the 50th District, the most Republican congressional district in Southern California.

Hunter beat first-time Democratic contender Ammar Campa-Najjar in a bitterly fought race last month to hold on to his seat in a district covering much of inland San Diego County.