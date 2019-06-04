Minnesota Twins (40-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (29-30, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Indians are 8-13 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is hitting a collective batting average of .226 this season, led by Francisco Lindor with an average of .293.

The Twins are 21-9 in road games. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .275 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .338. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 59 hits and is batting .286. Lindor is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 17 home runs and has 49 RBIs. Max Kepler is 11-for-34 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 8-2, .302 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: day-to-day (right lat), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (knee), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).