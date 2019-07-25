TORONTO — Cleveland Indians right-hander Shane Bieber has lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning on a leadoff double by Toronto's Eric Sogard.
Bieber had struck out six and walked one Wednesday night at Toronto before the hit.
The 24-year-old Bieber was the MVP of the All-Star Game earlier this month, striking out the side in one inning at his home ballpark.
Bieber pitched a rain-shortened, seven-inning no-hitter at Triple-A in May 2018, less than a week before making his big league debut.
