Corey Kluber got hit hard again, and the last line drive really hurt.

The struggling Cleveland Indians righthander’s right forearm was broken when he was hit by a line drive in the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

“It looked ugly,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Brian Anderson’s infield hit caromed off Kluber (2-3), and the ace’s arm dangled at his side as he chased down the ball. He swatted it toward first base with his glove rather than throwing it.

“It happened so quick, I couldn’t tell where he got hit,” said Roberto Perez, the Indians’ catcher. “I saw him holding his arm. It was tough.”

Kluber briefly visited with a trainer and Francona before walking off the field.

“Tito kept asking him, ‘How do you feel?’ and he was just numb,” Perez said. “At that point you start thinking the worst.”

Kluber’s arm was placed in a cast, and he’ll be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Thursday. The Indians will have a better idea at that point of how long the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner might be out.

“It stinks, you know?” Perez said. “He’s our ace. We’re going to miss him.”

