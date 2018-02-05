JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman who admits that she had drugs in her system when her SUV collided with a freight train, killing her two young children, has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.
Twenty-nine-year-old Ericka Fouch, of Henryville, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with schedule I or II drugs in the system and an infraction for driving with a suspended license.
Prosecutors dropped two neglect charges.
Fouch admitted in court to being under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine when she tried to beat a train last June in Henryville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky. The collision killed 5-year-old Adalyn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch.
Fouch could face up to 24 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 8.
