GREENFIELD, Ind. — A state trooper found more than 78 pounds (35 kilograms) of marijuana inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Indiana.
State Police say the trooper was patrolling Interstate 70 when he noticed an SUV was weaving outside the traffic lanes on Monday. The driver and a passenger are facing preliminary drug charges.
Police estimate the street value at around $250,000.
