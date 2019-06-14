GARY, Ind. — Police say an Indiana teenager was fatally shot while accompanying his father to sell an Xbox to an online buyer.
Gary police Commander Jack Hamady says the 16-year-old Merrillville boy was in a car when he was shot Wednesday in Gary. The boy's father had arranged to sell the Xbox to someone who had connected with him online.
The Post-Tribune says the Lake County coroner's office identified the victim as Johnny Peluyera. No arrests have been made.
Gary police say online sellers and buyers should meet at a police station parking lot or a public place.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Noted dog breeder owns kennels where dogs found in squalor
The co-owner of a once-renowned New Jersey dog kennel where authorities say nearly 200 terriers and dachshunds were living in squalor says the kennel fell on hard times and found itself with more animals than it could even give away.
National
Markets Right Now: Stocks fall on fresh concerns about trade
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Variety
Top dog: Shares of online pet store Chewy soar in debut
It's raining cats and dogs on Wall Street.
Nation
Indiana teen killed while dad tries to meet online buyer
Police say an Indiana teenager was fatally shot while accompanying his father to sell an Xbox to an online buyer.
Variety
Louisiana DA seeks August execution date for child murderer
A Louisiana prosecutor is seeking an August execution date for a convicted child rapist and murderer in what would be the state's first execution in almost 10 years.