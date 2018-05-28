NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A science teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student at a suburban Indianapolis middle school is scheduled to speak about the incident.

The school district says Jason Seaman will discuss the shooting during a press conference Monday morning. The school's principal and district superintendent will also be on hand.

The shooting happened Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School.

Student witness Ethan Stonebraker told ABC News that Seaman threw a basketball at the shooter and ran toward the gunfire to tackle the suspect.

Another student, Ella Whistler, was also shot. Her family said Saturday that she remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The district says Seaman will also be honored at a baseball game Monday morning at Noblesville High School.