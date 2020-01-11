TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Jake LaRavia recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Indiana State to a 65-52 win over Illinois State on Saturday.
Indiana State scored the first eight points, led 29-21 at halftime and by as many as 18 points (63-45) in the second half.
Tyreke Key had 17 points and eight rebounds for Indiana State (9-6, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive home game. Jordan Barnes added 12 points. Cooper Neese had 10 points for the Sycamores.
DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds (6-10, 1-3). Jaycee Hillsman added nine rebounds.
Indiana State takes on Evansville at home on Wednesday. Illinois State plays at Drake on Thursday.
