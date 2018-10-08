Indiana scored twice in the final seven minutes Sunday to rally for a 3-2 Big Ten soccer victory over the Gophers in Bloomington, Ind.

The Gophers (8-6-1, 4-3-1 Big Ten) had taken a 2-1 lead in the 75th minute on a goal by Patricia Ward.

The Hoosiers (7-5-2, 3-4) tied the score on Meghan Scott's goal at 83:29. Less than two minutes later, Mykayla Brown scored the go-ahead goal for the Hoosiers.

The Gophers' April Bockin scored in the 31st minute to tie the score 1-1. Brown had given Indiana a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

The Gophers play host to Wisconsin on Saturday.

Tommies win golf title

St. Thomas won its second consecutive MIAC men's golf title on Sunday at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

The Tommies finished with a 54-hole total of 882 and became MIAC's automatic qualifier for the 2019 NCAA Division III Championships. The Tommies finished four strokes ahead of Gustavus Adolphus and Augsburg, who tied for second place with 886 scores.

Jacob Pedersen of Gustavus earned medalist honors with a 6-under-par 210 — the second-lowest 54-hole total in MIAC Championship history. St. Thomas' Emmet Herb and Bethel's Noah Bragg tied for second with scores of 214.

The meet was scheduled to finish with the final round on Monday but was changed to 36 holes on Sunday because of Monday's forecast of rain.