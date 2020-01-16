Minnesota Timberwolves (15-25, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (26-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pacers take on Minnesota.

The Pacers have gone 16-5 in home games. Indiana has a 26-9 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Timberwolves have gone 9-12 away from home. Minnesota is 11-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 46.4 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 104-99 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 29 points, and Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 18.1 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Pacers. T.J. Warren has averaged 18.3 points and totaled 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Gorgui Dieng has averaged 8.4 rebounds and added 11.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (illness), Jake Layman: out (toe).