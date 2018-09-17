GARY, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana woman has pleaded not guilty to neglect charges stemming from her 2-year-old daughter's shooting death.
Twenty-two-year-old Dashana Fowler of Gary entered her not guilty plea during a Monday court hearing. She faces one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and three counts of neglect of a dependent.
Fowler's daughter, Jayla Miller, died Sept. 4 after being shot in the head inside a home in Gary. Three other children were at the house during the shooting.
Court documents say Fowler's son told investigators his sister reached under a pillow, grabbed a handgun and shot herself.
The Post-Tribune reports that a Lake County judge granted a request by Fowler's public defender for a bail reduction hearing on Sept. 24. She's being held on a $150,000 surety bond.
