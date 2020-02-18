Indiana (16-9, 6-8) vs. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes meet as Indiana takes on Minnesota. Both programs are coming off of losses on Sunday. Minnesota lost 58-55 at home to Iowa, while Indiana came up short in an 89-65 game at Michigan.

SENIOR STUDS: Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have combined to account for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. Carr has accounted for 15 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 12-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Indiana has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 73.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big Ten team. The Hoosiers have averaged 23.4 free throws per game.