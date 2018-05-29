NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A suburban Indianapolis middle school remains closed four days after a teacher disarmed a student who shot and wounded a 13-year-old classmate.

While other Noblesville students returned to class Tuesday, Noblesville West Middle School remained closed aside from offering counseling for students and staff shaken by Friday's shooting.

Noblesville police say officers have been posted in all district schools to "offer ... reassurance" for students during the final week of classes of the school year. Noblesville is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Science teacher Jason Seaman is credited with tackling the student accused of shooting and seriously wounding classmate Ella Whistler. She remains hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Seaman was shot but not seriously injured.

Prosecutors say the accused student shooter could appear in juvenile court this week.