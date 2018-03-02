JOHANNESBURG — An Indian navy sailboat with an all-female crew has reached South Africa as it nears the end of a circumnavigation of the globe.

The INSV Tarini on Friday sailed into Cape Town, its last port of call before returning to the Indian port of Goa. The 56-foot (17-meter) boat with a six-member crew has visited Fremantle, Australia; Lyttelton, New Zealand and Port Stanley, Falklands on a journey that began on Sept. 10.

The crew got a warm welcome in Cape Town from students, Indian diplomats, Indian diaspora members and Mayor Patricia de Lille, who tweeted that the sailors are an inspiration to women worldwide.

The boat's arrival coincided with the annual Hindu festival of Holi. De Lille and the sailors were splashed with the colored powder associated with the festival.