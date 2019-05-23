Patient viewers who enjoy deeply felt films that take their sweet (in a good way) time to tell a small, human and relatable story should find writer/director Ritesh Batra’s Mumbai-set romance “Photograph” a lovely, charming and gently transporting journey.

The movie’s high-concept setup — a love-challenged guy tries to pass off a pretty stranger as his fiancée to resuscitate his ailing and meddling old grandma — may evoke some erstwhile studio star-vehicle (Sandra Bullock, come on down). But Batra, who made his feature debut with 2013’s acclaimed, not dissimilar “The Lunchbox,” does anything but lean into his story’s potential rom-com hijinks.

In fact, some may reflexively wish he’d added a bit more pop and fizz to the proceedings. But it’s his slightly elliptical, understated approach that makes Batra’s film such a tender and winning tonic.

“Lunchbox” co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Rafi, a transplant from a poor village in northern India. Rafi works doggedly as a street photographer at Mumbai’s famed waterfront landmark and busy tourist attraction, Gateway of India. One day, Miloni (Sanya Malhotra), a shy, middle-class accounting student, wanders by and reluctantly agrees to have her picture taken. But she disappears without paying, and all that’s left is a winsome snapshot and a fleeting connection between two lonely souls.

That is, until Rafi learns that his beloved grandmother Dadi (Farrukh Jaffar) has stopped taking her medicine. Whether she’s given up on life or it’s just a blackmail attempt to force her long-single grandson to finally find a wife, Rafi doesn’t want to take any chances. So he sends Dadi the photo of Miloni with a concocted story about their “romance.”

When Grandma announces a trip to Mumbai to meet Rafi’s “intended,” the tale kicks into motion. He has to track down Miloni and involve her in his scheme. Like much else here, this plot wheel turns with unfussy grace and purposeful bits of vagueness. It’s unclear why Miloni agrees to help — perhaps the promise of adventure is enough for her — but we’re glad she does.

Photograph ★★★ out of 4 stars Rating: PG-13 for theme. Theater: Uptown.

The film, which deftly touches upon such big-picture themes as class, religion, tradition, family and happiness, features a wealth of delicately captivating moments and observations beyond the Rafi-Miloni dynamic. These involve Miloni’s sensitive relationship with her family’s humble maid (Geetanjali Kulkarni), Rafi’s interplay with his buoyant friends and roommates (as well as their kindness and respect toward Dadi) and Rafi’s heartfelt pursuit of the defunct brand of cola Miloni loved as a child.

Batra, who last directed 2017’s Jane Fonda-Robert Redford drama “Our Souls at Night” (another slow-burn romance), captures the bustling, workaday sides of Mumbai life with vigor and passion while also treating us to several leafier, more urbane views of the city. It’s a beautiful, resonant film.