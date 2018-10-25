HYDERABAD, India — Indian police say a popular regional politician has been attacked by a young man while waiting to board a flight at an airport in southern India and suffered a minor cut in his arm.

They say the youth asked to take a selfie with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of the YSR Congress party, on Thursday and then took out a sharp object and attacked him in Visakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state.

Reddy's security guards overpowered the attacker and handed him over to police.

Police say a political rivalry appeared to be the motive for the attack. Reddy quit the Indian National Congress and formed a regional group in 2010. His father was a Congress party leader before he died in a helicopter crash in 2009.