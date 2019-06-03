GAUHATI, India — An Indian air force plane has disappeared near India's northeastern border with China with 13 people on board.
Officials say the plane was scheduled to land at 1:30 p.m. Monday at a high-altitude airstrip in Mechuka, a small town in the state of Arunachal Pradesh about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the India-China border.
Arunachal Pradesh administrator Swatika Sachan says the plane last had contact with the ground at 1 p.m.
The identities of the eight crew members and other passengers were not immediately known.
A search operation comprising two air force planes and Indian army soldiers was underway.
