In India, more than 150,000 people are killed each year in traffic accidents. That's about 400 fatalities a day and far higher than developed auto markets like the U.S., which in 2016 logged about 40,000.

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is attempting to curb the carnage on Indian roads caused by everything from speeding two-wheelers to cars not equipped with air bags. A bill introduced in August 2016 — proposing harsher penalties for traffic offenses and requiring that automakers add safety features — has passed the lower house of parliament and is expected to go through the upper house in 2018.

The wide-ranging changes are likely to boost manufacturing costs for domestic and foreign carmakers in India. The South Asian country will be the world's third-largest car market after China and the U.S. by 2020, according to researcher IHS Automotive. The World Health Organization estimates that traffic crashes cost most countries about 3 percent of their gross domestic product.

The nonprofit Global NCAP, which studies the quality of vehicles, has assigned a zero star rating to many small vehicles sold in India — an assessment that there could be life threatening injuries in a crash at 40 miles per hour.

India "has delayed 20 years in making safety features mandatory," said Dinesh Mohan, a professor at Shiv Nadar University. Globally, manufacturers haven't usually added such safety elements "until and unless they were forced to do so by mandatory government regulations," he said.

Indian consumers are famously price sensitive when it comes to car purchases. Low-cost and no-frills compact cars usually cost less than 400,000 rupees ($6,300), and the new law is likely to require that their manufacturers add a string of features like air bags, audio speed warnings and anti-lock braking systems.

Costs for Indian automakers will shoot up by 7 or 8 percent after the passage of the new law, said Deepesh Rathore, London-based director at consultancy Emerging Markets Automotive Advisors.

Manufacturers sometimes offer "all safety features for the models that are sold in the international markets where they have to satisfy mandatory safety standards, while they offer minimum features for Indian models," said Mohan.

In 2015, Renault sold its Kwid in India without a front air bag or anti-lock braking system, earning the model a zero rating from Global NCAP. The following year, it got one star for adult occupant protection after safety features, including an air bag for the driver, were added. The brand in Latin America earned a higher three-star rating last year.

Some companies like Toyota and Volkswagen haven't made a distinction between their Indian and export versions, and have already exceeded Indian safety norms.

The bill is expected to require the additional safety features on cars to be manufactured starting July 1. Indian road ministry data show that 83 percent of road accident fatalities were in the age group of 18 to 60, or mostly the working age population.

The new law will have higher penalties for offenses like drunken driving. Causes of the deaths on India's roads range from human error to potholed streets and manufacturing defects, but speeding caused almost 67 percent of road accidents.