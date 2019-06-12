NEW DELHI — India says it will launch a second moon mission next month aimed at landing a rover near the southern pole, which hasn't been explored so far.
Indian Space Research Organization Chairman K. Sivan says the moon landing is expected on Sept. 6 or 7.
A spacecraft will be launched on July 15 from a launch facility in Sriharikota, an island off India's southeastern coast.
India's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, orbited the moon in 2008, but did not land there. It operated for 312 days.
So far, the United States, Russia and China have successfully landed on the moon.
India is planning its first human space flight by 2022.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hong Kong protesters vow to keep fighting extradition law
Following a day of sit-ins, tear gas and clashes with police, Hong Kong students and civil rights activists vowed Wednesday to keep protesting a proposed extradition bill that has become a lightning rod for concerns over greater Chinese control and erosion of civil liberties in the former British colony.
World
'Fading away': D-Day vet makes perhaps last trip to Normandy
Wherever he goes, Ray Lambert wears his purple cap with the words "D-Day Survivor" embroidered in gold. And wherever he goes, he is celebrated.
World
Former UN chief says risks of nuclear conflict 'are higher'
Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon says the risks of nuclear conflict "are higher than they have been in several decades" and it's past time for the five nuclear powers to take steps toward disarmament.
World
Ex-Algerian PM jailed in sweeping anti-corruption campaign
Former Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia has been imprisoned by a Supreme Court judge investigating corruption, taken in a police van to a prison on the outskirts of the capital.
World
Sudan protesters end strike, set to resume talks with army
Activists called off a general strike and civil disobedience campaign as more businesses reopened and traffic returned to its normal bustle on Wednesday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum following last week's deadly clashes between pro-democracy demonstrators and security forces in the country's political crisis.