Winston Churchill called the 1919 massacre of Indian protesters “monstrous.” Queen Elizabeth said it was “distressing.” But did they apologize? Not exactly.

British leaders have always stopped short of making an apology for the bloodshed at Jallianwala Bagh, a walled garden in the Indian city of Amritsar where many hundreds of people peacefully protesting colonial rule were killed on a British general’s orders.

And on Saturday, the massacre’s 100th anniversary, Britain did not succumb to pressure to finally atone for one of the darkest days of colonial rule.

In Amritsar, Indian officials draped a stone memorial with flowers. Britain’s high commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, wrote in a guest book what has been said before: “We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused.”

Reporters met him. An apology did not follow. “I would like to rewrite history, but you can’t,” he told them. “What you can do, as has been said, is to learn the lessons of history.”

The 1919 massacre is a key moment in the history of India’s independence movement, helping to consolidate support for the push away from British rule.

A memorial at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, India.

On the day of the massacre, thousands of people gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in defiance of a ban on public assemblies imposed by the British in Punjab region, and to protest the arrest of two nationalist leaders. A month earlier, the British had passed the Rowlatt Act to suspend civil liberties and allowed for the trial of political prisoners without a jury.

British Brig. Gen. Reginald Dyer met the protesters with force. He ordered about 50 troops to fire on the unarmed crowd, some of whom were there to celebrate a religious holiday. As many as 1,000 people were killed.

Thousands of miles away, British officials were formulating a response. More than a year later, Churchill condemned the massacre, but tempered his outrage by framing it as “an event which stands in singular and sinister isolation.”

When Dyer returned to Britain, his supporters gave him a jeweled sword with the inscription, “Saviour of the Punjab.” He never went to jail.

Nearly three decades later, India broke free with the violent partition of the subcontinent in 1947. But the lack of a formal apology is still an open wound. In 1997, Queen Elizabeth paid 30 seconds of silent homage at Jallianwala Bagh, removing her shoes and laying marigolds at a pink granite memorial.

At a banquet, she called the massacre a “distressing example” of “difficult episodes in our past,” but stopped there. In February of this year, lawmakers held the first full parliamentary debate on the massacre since 1920. Prime Minister Theresa May made only a short statement in the House of Commons that echoed past sentiments.

“We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused,” she said, adding that the current relationship between India and the United Kingdom was one of “collaboration, partnership, prosperity and security.” That was it.