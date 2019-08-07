NEW DELHI - For the last 36 hours, Arusha Farooq has been hooked to her phone — making frantic calls, messaging repeatedly and then checking news sites in despair. But none of the calls connect, and none of the messages get read. News reports also have nothing from her hometown Srinagar, the capital of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, amid an internet shutdown imposed by the Indian government.

“Right now, I’m just helpless,” said Farooq, 26, who teaches at a private college in Delhi. “I need to know that my family is safe.”

On Monday, in an incendiary move, the Indian government stripped the state of its autonomy guaranteed under the constitution. The change is expected to anger and alienate many in Kashmir, raising the prospect of protracted violence in the restive region bordering Pakistan.

Revocation of Kashmir’s special status has been a long-standing demand of hard-line Hindu nationalists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a thumping victory in the national elections in May following a polarizing campaign based on muscular Hindu nationalism.

The step was taken amid a harsh clampdown in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley. Thousands of people were forced to stay home as troops patrolled barricaded streets. The Indian government suspended phone and internet service. Schools remained shut and two former chief ministers of the state were arrested. On the website of the largest circulating local paper, there is only a blank page under “today’s paper.”

A day later, there has been almost no word from inside Kashmir, a situation many described as a “siege.”

In Islamabad, supporters of the religious group Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally. The sign held by this man expressed their outrage.

Internet shutdowns are not new to Kashmir. This shutdown is the 53rd this year. Kashmir accounts for more than 70% of all government imposed blackouts in the country. In one instance, mobile internet remained suspended for 133 days in the wake of protests following the killing of popular militant Burhan Wani in 2016.

But Farooq says this is the first-time even landline networks have been shut down, leaving thousands of Kashmiris with no means of getting in touch with their families.

Additional troop deployment has also left people worried about the safety of their loved ones, given frequent violent clashes between civilian protesters or militants and security forces. Last year marked the deadliest year in a decade with 586 deaths, including 160 civilians.

Mudasir Amin, a doctoral student in Delhi, has also been worried. On Sunday, he received a panicked call from a 20-year-old neighbor who recently had a kidney transplant. The young man asked Amin to send him three months’ supply of medicine as uncertainty spread before the government announcement. Amin is concerned that the lack of medication could potentially endanger his friend’s life.

He has no idea if he can or will even be allowed to travel to his village if he flies to Srinagar. He has not heard from his friends who have left for there in the last two days. “Once you land there, you disappear in a black hole,” said Amin.

Calling it an “abrogation” of the rights of the people of Kashmir and their freedom of speech, Pranesh Prakash from the Centre for Internet and Society said, “This is in essence the declaration of internal emergency without official proclamation.”

While government sources called it a “precautionary” measure to contain violence, there is no clarity on how long a ban will remain in place. Vasudha Gupta, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said she had “no answer.”

“It’s like a pressure cooker situation,” said Iltija Javed speaking from Srinagar. The daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, a prominent Kashmir leader under arrest, she is one of the few people who’ve managed to communicate through an erratic broadband connection.

“By depriving people of their right to even protest, the government of India has just vindicated the feeling that everybody here shares — that what has happened is a violation of their right,” she said.