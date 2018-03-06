PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Shubhankar Sharma can add another achievement to his rapid rise. He's going to the Masters.

Two days after Sharma held the 54-hole lead at his first World Golf Championship, the 21-year-old from India accepted a special invitation to the Masters next month.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says the Masters has a history of inviting international players not otherwise qualified, and Sharma's results have made him worthy of the invitation.

Sharma was outside the top 400 in the world three months ago. Now he is the only two-time winner on the European Tour this season and leads the Race to Dubai. He lost a two-shot lead in the final round of the Mexico Championship and tied for ninth. Sharma rose to a No. 66 ranking.

He is playing at a European/Asian tour event in India this week.