NEW DELHI — Authorities in New Delhi are restricting private vehicles from the roads on alternating days to control vehicular pollution as people in the national capital continues to gasp under toxic smog.
Themeasure restricts private vehicles with odd-number license plates to driving on odd dates while even-numbered plates are allowed on even-numbered dates.
Authorities say almost 1.2 million registered vehicles in Delhi will be off-road every day during the two-week restrictions.
New Delhi is one of the world's most polluted cities, and hazardous air is chronic from October until February.
Authorities have already declared a public health emergency in New Delhi and ordered the closure of schools.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Trump invites ASEAN leaders to US meet after skipping summit
President Donald Trump has invited Southeast Asian leaders to a "special summit" in the United States early next year after skipping their ongoing annual summit in Thailand.
World
US sells business engagement with Asia as trade war drags on
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and a raft of other American officials are showcasing the commitment of U.S. businesses to Asia with a gathering on the sidelines of a regional summit that President Donald Trump opted to skip.
World
India's capital restricts cars as people choke in dirty air
Authorities in New Delhi are restricting private vehicles from the roads on alternating days to control vehicular pollution as people in the national capital continues to gasp under toxic smog.
World
Afghan official: Kabul to probe Pakistan security complaint
An Afghan official says the government hasn't been officially informed of any security concerns that have prompted Pakistan to close its consular services in Kabul.
World
Asian markets follow Wall Street rise on US jobs data
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data helped to soothe worries American factory activity was weaker than forecast.