In early September, if all goes according to plan, an unmanned Indian spacecraft will touch down where none has landed before: fewer than 400 miles from the moon's forbidding south pole.

The historic Chandrayaan-2 mission is expected to gather detailed information about water frozen inside large craters pocking the rugged lunar surface, discoveries that could be crucial to realizing the vision of humans living on the moon.

Built entirely with homegrown expertise and technology, and for the relatively low price of about $140 million, the mission is a milestone for India's scientific ambitions.

Fifty years after NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing, a crop of extraterrestrial missions are being planned by the U.S., Chinese and other national space agencies, along with private initiatives financed by tech billionaires.

Chandrayaan-2 — meaning "lunar vehicle" — was due to lift off before dawn Monday from a space station on an island off India's southeastern coast. India aims to become just the fourth country after the U.S., Russia and China to safely land a probe on the moon's surface.

"Globally this is a pioneering mission for human habitation beyond Earth," said Chaitanya Giri, a space and ocean studies fellow at Gateway House, an Indian think tank.

Carrying more than a dozen scientific payloads, including a NASA tool designed to gather precise measurements of the distance to Earth, the four-ton craft will initially launch into a lower altitude "parking orbit," then gradually edge closer to the moon before landing near the south pole around Sept. 6, according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The lander will then deploy a 60-pound, six-wheeled rover to roll slowly across the lunar surface for about two weeks collecting information before its solar battery runs out. An orbiter is expected to circle the moon for about a year, relaying information and capturing high-resolution images.

"The soft landing is extremely complex," K. Sivan, ISRO's chairman, said. "We will experience approximately 15 minutes of terror."

Besides measuring quantities of water — which could help in the manufacture of potable water and rocket fuel to sustain future manned missions — the Indian mission is expected to gather data on deposits of materials such as helium-3, which Indian scientists say could be harvested for use in nuclear reactors on Earth.